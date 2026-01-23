IN FULL: Elon Musk’s Davos debut: AI, robots, Mars, and the energy bottleneck
Elon Musk’s first-ever WEF appearance: AI, humanoid robots, Starship and why energy is the real bottleneck for the AI boom. Watch the full session.
From the World Economic Forum, here’s Elon Musk in a wide-ranging Q&A — his first appearance at Davos — in conversation with the chief executive of BlackRock. Musk argues there’s a single thread running through his companies: maximising the odds of a “great future” for civilisation — from making life multi-planetary, to using AI and robotics to drive abundance. He also flags the big constraint in the AI era: power — and points to solar and even space-based infrastructure as possible answers.

