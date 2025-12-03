Entrepreneur
Michael and Susan Dell seed $6.25bn to boost 25m kids’ future savings
Dell’s $6.25bn gift seeds investment accounts for millions of US children
Key topics:
Michael and Susan Dell pledge $6.25bn to 25m US children
Gift funds “Trump accounts” for kids under 10, boosting savings
Accounts grow tax-free until 18 for college, home, or startup costs
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Biz Carson and Tom Maloney