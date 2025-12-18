RIP Brian Gilbertson (82): The miner from Westcliff who engineered world’s resources giant BHP Billiton
Entrepreneur

RIP Brian Gilbertson (82): The miner from Westcliff who engineered world’s resources giant BHP Billiton

Tribute to Brian Gilbertson, architect of BHP Billiton, whose vision reshaped global mining and South African business leadership.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Brian Gilbertson’s death and legacy as mining industry titan

  • Architect of 2001 BHP–Billiton merger creating global mining giant

  • Post-BHP deals: Vedanta, BEE-focused Incwala, Pallinghurst

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

BizNews Reporter

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com