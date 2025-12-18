Entrepreneur
RIP Brian Gilbertson (82): The miner from Westcliff who engineered world’s resources giant BHP Billiton
Tribute to Brian Gilbertson, architect of BHP Billiton, whose vision reshaped global mining and South African business leadership.
Key topics:
Brian Gilbertson’s death and legacy as mining industry titan
Architect of 2001 BHP–Billiton merger creating global mining giant
Post-BHP deals: Vedanta, BEE-focused Incwala, Pallinghurst
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter