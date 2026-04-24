Alec Hogg assesses BNC#8: Clem Sunter's penny has finally dropped

In a candid address to the Hermanus Rotary Club, BizNews editor Alec Hogg reflects on the key takeaways from BizNews Conference 8, unpacking South Africa’s economic stagnation, governance failures, and the growing realisation that “Pretoria will not provide.” Drawing on insights from global and local thought leaders, he highlights both the risks of a “parasitic state” and the opportunities for renewal through civic action, investment discipline, and self-reliance—offering a sober yet ultimately hopeful outlook for the country’s future.

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