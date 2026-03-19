BNC#8: Armed raid, broken systems and bold bets – Rob Hoatson’s unfiltered take on SA business
From police with rifles storming a rural sawmill to building a fast-growing water empire, Rob Hoatson pulls back the curtain on doing business in South Africa. In this Nightcap, he exposes state overreach, shares lessons from scaling Thirsti, and explains why failure in government often creates opportunity for entrepreneurs willing to act.
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