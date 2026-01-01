Best of 2025: BNC#7 (part 2) - de Beer, McKenzie, Pappas and more...

Part 2 brings the BizNews tribe more of BNC#7’s most compelling voices — from Chris Pappas’s sharp governance lessons and Gayton McKenzie’s bold convictions to a memorable address from the late Neil de Beer.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.