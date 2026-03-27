BNC#8 - Curro founder Chris vd Merwe: From teaching 40 kids out of his home to a 72,000-student empire
From a modest start teaching 40 children at home to building a 72,000-student education powerhouse, this is a story of grit, vision, and bold decisions. Discover how one entrepreneur scaled schools across South Africa, partnered with visionary investors, and ultimately helped take the company private to unlock greater impact. Packed with lessons on resilience, leadership, and thinking big - this inspiring journey shows how small beginnings, relentless execution, and belief in your mission can transform an entire sector.
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