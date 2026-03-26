BNC#8: South Africa is breaking — Cilliers Brink on the collapse no one wants to talk about
Speaking at BNC#8 in Hermanus, Cilliers Brink - DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane - delivered a sharp warning on the growing threat of collapsing municipalities in South Africa. He argues that failing local governments undermine personal liberty by wasting taxpayer money and neglecting critical infrastructure. Drawing on his experience in office, Brink highlights mismanagement, political instability, and shrinking capital budgets as key issues. He proposes increased private sector involvement and long-term partnerships to restore service delivery, rebuild infrastructure, and prevent further economic and institutional decline.
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