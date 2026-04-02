BNC#8 Dawie Roodt Q&A: SA is falling behind - The hard truth about growth, taxes and the economy
South Africa stands at a crossroads: lagging growth, rising pressure on taxpayers, and a state stretched to its limits. This sharp discussion contrasts the US, Europe, and emerging markets, arguing that real progress lies in empowering the private sector, cutting red tape, and restoring confidence. From unemployment realities to global risks and policy failures, it’s a candid look at what’s holding the country back - and the bold, practical shifts needed to unlock growth and secure a more resilient economic future.
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