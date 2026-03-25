BNC#8 Donald Mackay: South Africa’s economy is playing a risky game — and the stakes are huge
Speaking at BNC#8, trade expert Donald Mackay delivered a hard-hitting analysis of South Africa’s economic landscape, exposing flawed industrial policies, rising tariffs, and the hidden costs of localisation. He reveals how the country’s dependence on trade and subsidies creates an unstable environment for manufacturers and consumers alike. From energy crises to steel and automotive distortions, Mackay uncovers the economic contradictions and global pressures shaping South Africa’s future, offering an eye-opening, no-nonsense perspective on the challenges and choices facing the nation today.
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