BNC#8: Anthony Ginsberg - “AI, tech and a $10trn shift most investors are missing”
From Wall Street to Hermanus, Anthony Ginsberg delivers a blunt wake-up call: the global investing game has already shifted - and South Africa risks being left behind. In a keynote packed with insight, he unpacks the $10 trillion indexing revolution, why 90% of fund managers fail to beat the market, and why betting against America could be a costly mistake.
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