Helen Zille at BNC#8: “Johannesburg is collapsing like Rome” — a do-or-die warning for South Africa
Helen Zille delivered a hard-hitting BNC#8 address, drawing stark parallels between ancient Rome’s collapse and Johannesburg’s deepening crisis. She warns of failing infrastructure, entrenched corruption, and political fragmentation, arguing that only decisive governance and voter action can reverse decline. Her message is clear: Johannesburg stands at a do-or-die moment, and the outcome depends on the choices citizens make.
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