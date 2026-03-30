BNC#8 Helen Zille Q&A: “Joburg can be saved” - but only if voters deliver a DA majority
Helen Zille weighs her next move as she considers a return to council politics, balancing campaign momentum with party leadership duties. She unpacks the DA’s electoral strategy, coalition risks, and fierce competition from the ANC and rivals. With Johannesburg at a crossroads, she argues bold leadership, voter turnout, and reform are key to turning the city - and South Africa - around.
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