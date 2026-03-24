BNC#8: Herman Mashaba on South Africa’s collapse - “Fix Johannesburg or lose everything!”
Speaking at BNC#8 in Hermanus, Herman Mashaba delivered a hard-hitting critique of South Africa’s collapsing governance, rising corruption, and eroding personal freedoms. From failing municipalities to unchecked crime, he argues the rule of law is under siege. Outlining bold reforms and his “Operation Fix Johannesburg,” Mashaba positions decisive leadership, accountability, and enforcement as the only path to restoring order, rebuilding cities, and unlocking economic growth.
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