BNC#8: Hersov on Trump resets the world order, China and the ANC’s “strategic blunder”
At BNC#8, Rob Hersov delivers a fiery keynote, arguing that South Africa is drifting dangerously off course as the global balance of power shifts back toward the West. From America’s renewed dominance to China’s cracks and Russia’s weakness, Hersov warns that the ANC has aligned with the wrong players at the worst possible time. His message is blunt: geopolitical reality is changing fast, and South Africa risks paying a heavy price for ignoring it.
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