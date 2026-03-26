BNC#8 Ian Cameron: Police services were weakened deliberately — an insight into SA’s crime crisis
In a hard-hitting keynote at BNC#8 Parlianentary Committe on Police chairperson, Ian Cameron, warns that South Africa’s crime crisis is not a failure of people - but a system deliberately weakened by political interference and corruption. From a hollowed-out police service to organised crime thriving within state structures, he argues the country is facing a breakdown in security at every level.
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Summarised transcript of the keynote speech