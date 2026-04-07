BNC#8: Ian Cameron Q&A - Inside corruption, farm attacks and the truth behind police power
Behind the headlines lies a far more dangerous reality. Ian Cameron unpacks hidden corruption, failing policing systems, rising violence, and political power plays shaping South Africa today. From shocking testimony to hard truths about crime and accountability, the conversation reveals just how deep the crisis runs - and why fixing it may be harder than anyone admits.
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