BNC#8 Investment Panel: Jacobs, Viljoen, Peche, Major on finding value in an uncertain world
In a wide-ranging BNC#8 panel discussion, Piet Viljoen, Cy Jacobs, Peter Major and Sean Peche unpack where they still see opportunity after a strong run in South African assets, with ideas ranging from small- and mid-caps to copper and selected offshore shares. The quartet also debated crypto, AI’s role in investing, gold’s trajectory and the importance of culture, discipline and flexibility in navigating an increasingly uncertain market.
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