BNC#8: Iraj Abedian Q&A - Global power games, SA silence and a chilling warning the world can’t ignore
A gripping, no-holds-barred discussion unpacking global power plays, Iran’s ideological conflict, and the ripple effects on South Africa’s fragile political landscape. From Trump-era strategy to ANC silence, it exposes how influence, religion, and realpolitik collide with devastating human consequences. With firsthand insight into communication blackouts and life under bombardment, the conversation warns of global fallout if the regime endures - and challenges business, civil society, and leaders to break their silence before it’s too late.
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