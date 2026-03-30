BNC#8: John Endres - South Africa hasn’t turned the corner yet... but its politics might be

The Institute of Race Relations CEO John Endres cuts through the optimism at BNC#8, warning that South Africa’s “recovery” is more illusion than reality. Growth remains weak, investment is collapsing, and real reform is still missing. Yet beneath the surface, something deeper may be shifting — voters are prioritising jobs over ideology, and political power is beginning to realign. If that continues, Endres argues, South Africa’s real turning point may still lie ahead.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.