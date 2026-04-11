BNC#8: John Endres Q&A - Jobs, politics and the investment freeze no one wants to admit
South Africa’s future hinges on one simple truth: jobs come from growth, and growth comes from political choices. This sharp discussion unpacks how policy, ideology, and global alignment are choking investment and costing livelihoods. Inside the ANC, paralysis, fear, and patronage block reform - despite clear evidence of what works. Yet there’s hope: ordinary South Africans remain pragmatic and solutions-driven. Shift the mindset, unlock investment, and growth can follow. The path forward exists - but it demands courage, clarity, and decisive change now.
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