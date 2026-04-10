BNC#8: Magnus Heystek Q&A - The brutal truth about South Africa’s financial future
A sharp, no-holds-barred conversation on South Africa’s financial reality - rising offshore limits, shrinking property values, and the struggle for economic revival. From Johannesburg’s decline to gold’s surge, and investor psychology to policy failures, this discussion cuts through the noise. It’s a candid look at risk, resilience, and the tough choices shaping wealth, opportunity, and the country’s future.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here