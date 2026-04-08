BNC#8: Melanie Veness Q&A - Broken governance, business fightback, and a city’s last chance...
Pietermaritzburg stands at a crossroads. Melanie Veness paints a stark picture of governance failure, economic strain, and post-riot trauma - yet resilience runs deep. From crumbling infrastructure to bold private-sector action, the city’s future hinges on leadership, accountability, and smart investment. As political uncertainty looms in KZN, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will voters drive meaningful change, or deepen the crisis? Amid the chaos, one truth emerges: South Africa’s recovery will depend on empowered communities and businesses stepping up where the state has fallen short.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here