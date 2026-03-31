BNC#8 Mteto Nyati Q&A - Power, politics, and the fight to keep South Africa’s lights on
A candid, high-stakes conversation unpacks Eskom’s turnaround, leadership challenges, and South Africa’s energy future. From coal versus renewables to rising costs, corruption crackdowns, and global competitiveness, the discussion cuts through popular narratives and tough realities. With insights on policy, innovation, and national interest, it reveals how strategic decisions, not slogans, will shape growth, jobs, and stability - while highlighting the urgent need for accountability, smarter investment, and a relentless focus on delivering reliable, affordable power.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here