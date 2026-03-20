BNC
BNC#8: “You’ve been sold a lie” – Nick Hudson on socialism, power and who really runs the system
Nick Hudson delivers a provocative keynote linking state expansion, elite influence and the global shift toward centralised control.
Nick Hudson delivers a controversial keynote linking state expansion, global finance and political power, arguing that the true drivers of today’s system operate far beyond public view.
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