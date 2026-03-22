BNC#8 - Piet le Roux on SA’s Transformationism: How ideology is threatening business, society and the future
BNC

BNC#8 - Piet le Roux on SA’s Transformationism: How ideology is threatening business, society and the future

Piet le Roux critiques South Africa’s transformation policies, highlighting risks, state failure, and urging businesses to adopt state proofing strategies.
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Piet le Roux delivers a fiery critique of South Africa’s transformation agenda, warning it is fueling economic decline, state failure, and social division. Drawing on legal victories and frontline experience, he urges businesses to resist harmful policies and “state-proof” themselves. His message is stark: without decisive action, South Africa risks sacrificing both its prosperity and long-term future.

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Piet le Roux
BNC#8

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