BNC#8 - Piet le Roux on SA’s Transformationism: How ideology is threatening business, society and the future
Piet le Roux delivers a fiery critique of South Africa’s transformation agenda, warning it is fueling economic decline, state failure, and social division. Drawing on legal victories and frontline experience, he urges businesses to resist harmful policies and “state-proof” themselves. His message is stark: without decisive action, South Africa risks sacrificing both its prosperity and long-term future.
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