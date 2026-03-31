BNC#8 Piet le Roux Q&A - Economy, policy, and the crisis no one talks about
A hard-hitting conversation with Piet le Roux confronts South Africa’s uncomfortable truths: slowing growth, rising policy risks, and fragile infrastructure. While not yet a full crisis, warning signs are intensifying. The discussion challenges complacency, urging honest language about transformation policies and their consequences. It highlights the limits of politics alone and calls for stronger action from businesses and civil society. With cautious optimism, the message is clear - South Africa’s future can improve, but only through bold reform, active citizenship, and a united effort beyond the state.
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