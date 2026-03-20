BNC#8 Piet Viljoen - Survive first, profit later: Why history beats prediction in investing
Piet dismantles the myth of market prediction, arguing that success comes from judgment, discipline, and respect for history. Drawing on timeless lessons, he reveals why human behaviour drives cycles, why diversification and liquidity matter, and why survival beats brilliance. In a world obsessed with forecasts, this approach focuses on resilience, patience, and compounding long-term wealth.
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