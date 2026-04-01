BNC#8: Prince Mashele Q&A - Why it's time for South Africa's best minds to take power
A bold call to action: South Africa needs more than talk - it needs execution. Educated citizens must step into politics, fund change, and build a credible, merit-driven alternative to failing systems. This vision demands courage, sacrifice, and unity across races and classes to restore hope, drive growth, and reclaim the country’s future through competent, ethical leadership.
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