BNC#8 Q&A: Nick Hudson on Epstein, the ‘deep state’ and who really pulls the strings
In a wide-ranging and controversial Q&A, Nick Hudson connects the dots between the Epstein files, global power networks and what he calls a “permanent bureaucracy” shaping decisions behind the scenes. From South Africa’s policy direction to global finance and war, Hudson argues the real story lies beneath the surface — and it’s not what most people think.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here
Edited transcript of the Q&A