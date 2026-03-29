BNC#8 Dr Michael Louis - Restoring power to the people: A call for electoral reform and accountable leadership
This compelling address explores leadership, democracy, and the urgent need for electoral reform in South Africa. Drawing on personal experiences in government and constitutional development, the speaker highlights the growing disconnect between citizens and political representatives. Through powerful stories and reflections, he advocates for a system that empowers individuals to directly elect accountable leaders. Emphasising that one person can make a difference, the talk calls for active civic participation and structural change to restore trust, strengthen democracy, and return power to the people.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here