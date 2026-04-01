BNC#8: Rob Hersov Q&A - A brutal reality check on leadership, voters, and the economy
Rob Hersov exposes South Africa’s deepening crisis: weak governance, failing education, and a disengaged electorate. Speakers argue that poor voter understanding and lack of accountability keep destructive policies in power, while real economic drivers go unrecognised. With frustration mounting, solutions range from grassroots action to political funding and international pressure. The warning is stark - without meaningful reform and informed participation, the country risks further decline, leaving citizens to shoulder the consequences of leadership failures and missed opportunities.
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