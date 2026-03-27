BNC#8: “We must rebuild policing” — Mandela's ex-bodyguard Rory Steyn on SA’s fight against crime
Drawing on decades in policing and private security, Rory Steyn delivers a sobering assessment of South Africa’s crime crisis - warning that a hollowed-out, politicised police service is failing those on the front lines. From broken crime intelligence to bloated leadership and under-equipped officers, he argues the system is no longer fit for purpose.
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