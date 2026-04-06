BNC#8: Rory Steyn Q&A - Kidnappings rising, police under fire and leaders called out
South Africa’s crime crisis is under the spotlight as insiders expose rising kidnappings, failing leadership, and police misconduct. From shocking stories of VIP protection abuse to real risks facing ordinary citizens, this conversation pulls no punches. Hear how corruption, weak accountability, and poor systems are fueling insecurity - and what can actually be done to fix it. With firsthand experience and bold opinions, this is a gripping look at a country battling to restore trust, safety, and justice.
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