BNC
BNC#8: The biggest mistake investors make – Sean Peche’s blueprint for staying wealthy
Sean Peche explains why managing risk, staying diversified and avoiding costly mistakes are key to building lasting wealth.
From overconfidence to concentrated bets, Sean Peche unpacks the common traps that destroy wealth. His keynote offers a grounded, real-world approach to investing - and a reminder that staying rich is harder than getting rich.
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