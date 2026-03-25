BNC#8: OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage warns SA is being looted — corruption, collapse and fightback
In a fiery keynote, Wayne Duvenage lays bare what he calls South Africa’s “extractive economy” - where corruption has seeped from national government into every layer of the state. From failing municipalities to billion-rand schemes, he argues the country is not short of money, but of accountability.
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