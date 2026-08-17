BNC#9 | '3 Amigos': Mulder, Papenfus, de Jager on a strained GNU, US-SA relations, FMD crisis + more

Listen here.They've been dubbed 'the Three Amigos', and a year on from their first appearance as a trio at BNIC#2 in Hermanus, Dr Corné Mulder, Dr Theo de Jager and Gerhard Papenfus are back with an inside account of the Washington meeting that could reshape South Africa's relationship with the United States. They reveal the exact conditions US officials say must be met before trade relations are restored, explain how a foot and mouth disease crisis quietly cost a government minister his party leadership, and don't hold back on why they think transformation policy is strangling the businesses that could otherwise be creating jobs right now. Blunt, funny and occasionally uncomfortable, this is three men who've chosen to stay outside government making the case for why that's exactly where they can do the most good..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.