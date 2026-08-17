BNC

BNC#9 | '3 Amigos': Mulder, Papenfus, de Jager on a strained GNU, US-SA relations, FMD crisis + more

Corné Mulder, Theo de Jager and Gerhard Papenfus unpack Washington's demands, the foot and mouth disaster and a minister's quiet exit.
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