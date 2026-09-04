BNC#9 | Baloyi Q&A: Trump tariffs, Hormuz fallout, SA's offshore gas, what Sasol's worth to SA's GDP

Listen here.Sasol's oil hedges are built for a $50-a-barrel world, its Qatar plant has been switched on and off every three weeks by fighting near the Strait of Hormuz, and its biggest customer market just hit it with a 30% tariff. CEO Simon Baloyi sits down to unpack how a company this exposed to global chaos stays standing, what a $12 billion bet on Louisiana is actually returning, and why he thinks South Africa is about to miss out on its own offshore gas boom..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.