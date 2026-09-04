BNC

BNC#9 | Baloyi Q&A: Trump tariffs, Hormuz fallout, SA's offshore gas, what Sasol's worth to SA's GDP

Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi on hedging oil at $50, riding out Trump tariffs, the $12bn US bet, and why SA is missing the offshore gas boom next door.
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Simon Baloyi
BNC#9
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