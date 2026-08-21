BNC#9 | Bernard Mostert: Steinhoff turned his R3.2bn payout to nought. He still waits for answers.

Listen here.Ten years ago this month, Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen signed away their shoe empire for R3.2 billion in Steinhoff shares. Within eighteen months those shares were worth almost nothing, and the men who bought Tekkie Town had walked South Africa into its biggest corporate fraud. In this fireside chat, Mostert breaks a five-year public silence to talk through the due diligence that missed everything, the 2am WhatsApp meltdowns that should have been a warning, and why he and his partner chose to forgive the man who broke them. He also produces WhatsApp exchanges with Markus Jooste that have never been shown before, and asks the question South Africa still hasn't answered: with six convictions worldwide and one in this country, who else was on the 17th floor?.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.