BNC#9 | Cameron Q&A: SAPS patronage networks, Madlanga fallout, SA's new cartel problem, and more...

Listen here.A brigadier's pips on a secretary with zero police experience. A rape kit that costs the state eight times what it should. A cocaine pipeline running through a West Coast holiday town. One year after he was shot at during an oversight visit in Philippi, Police Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron sits down at BNC#9 to talk about what he's actually found inside South Africa's police service, and it isn't just bad apples. He names the patronage machine, explains why whistleblowers can't afford to go public, and says exactly how long he thinks it will take to turn the SAPS around. Then the floor opens, and the questions get sharper..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.