BNC

BNC#9 | Christo Wiese: Steinhoff, land, 'white monopoly capital', and what keeps him betting on SA

Christo Wiese on Markus Jooste, land restitution, De Beers and why South Africa needs more entrepreneurs, not more excuses.
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Christo Wiese
BNC#9
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