BNC#9 | Christo Wiese: Steinhoff, land, 'white monopoly capital', and what keeps him betting on SA

Listen here.Christo Wiese built one of South Africa's biggest retail empires on a simple rule: trust people, even when it's risky. Then Markus Jooste broke that trust and took Steinhoff down with him. In this rare fireside chat at BNC#9, Wiese talks for the first time in years about why he's never forgiven Jooste, the strange twist that let him sue to get land back, and a story about a Steinhoff-linked figure whose death turned out to be far stranger than anyone knew. He also gets into why South Africa produces so few entrepreneurs, what he really thinks "white monopoly capital" means, and why, in his 80s, he's still betting everything on this country..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.