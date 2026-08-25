BNC#9 | David Shapiro: How AI quietly saved the global economy in 2022, and what markets do next

Listen here.David Shapiro has watched the market from a JSE trading floor since 1972, through every crisis from the Asian meltdown to the pandemic. At BNC#9 he makes the case that a single 2022 invention quietly kept the global economy afloat despite punishingly high interest rates, and explains why the new Fed chair's own words about inflation are more revealing than they sound. He also names the industries already fading out of relevance, and where he's looking for the next decade of returns..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.