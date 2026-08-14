BNC#9 | Dawie Roodt: "Incompetent" ANC is the "most destructive force South Africa has ever seen"

Listen here.Dawie Roodt says South Africa's taxpayers are being squeezed harder than ever, and he has the fresh numbers to prove it. In this BNC#9 keynote, the Efficient Group chief economist walks from 300,000 years of human history to the latest Reserve Bank bulletin to make one argument: the state is spending and taxing more than it ever has, while a shrinking pool of taxpayers carries the load. He explains why he backs a controversial BEE fund idea that a fellow speaker slammed at breakfast that same morning, why he's telling people to legally pay as little tax as possible, and what a Middle East ceasefire could mean for the rand, interest rates and South Africa's growth outlook. He also delivers his sharpest line yet on the ANC. .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.