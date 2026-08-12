BNC#9: Duduzane Zuma - Why the country should be grateful for JZ, and a stark choice for SA business

Listen here.He once said he wouldn't join his father's party. Now he's its second-in-command. Barely a week into the job, Duduzane Zuma used the BNC#9 stage to tell South Africa's business leaders exactly what he thinks they've got wrong, about land, about the Reserve Bank, and about the "masses" he says the boardroom keeps ignoring. He splits the economy into three, calls out white monopoly capital by name, and makes one direct ask of business: meet MK halfway. Whether that's a real olive branch or a warning shot is for the viewer to decide..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.