BNC#9: Rob Hersov - Why mafia, gangsters and tenderpreneurs make SA so difficult to turn around

Listen here.Rob Hersov became a household name in South African business circles for one speech and two words. Four years on, he's back on the BizNews stage with a harder, more complicated message: the country is not fixed, the ANC is not gone, and the crisis is deeper than most people admit. But he's also putting his own money down, on the West Coast, on a Cape Town-area development, and on a young entrepreneur building South Africa's first prediction market. Between the warnings about gangsters, hijacked buildings and a R1.8 trillion corporate cash pile sitting idle, Hersov makes the case that South Africa's real danger isn't collapse. It's getting used to it. Watch to hear why he thinks the municipal elections could be the turning point, and where he's actually putting his own capital..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.