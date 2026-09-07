BNC#9 | Hoffman Q&A: Asking the ANC to fight corruption is like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas

Listen here.Paul Hoffman has sued Jacob Zuma so many times that he calls him his "number one sponsor," because every case Zuma lost came with a costs order. At BNC#9, the Accountability Now advocate took questions on the private member's bill that could finally give South Africa an independent, Chapter 9 anti-corruption commission, why he thinks IDAC is structurally doomed and headed for a constitutional challenge, and who he expects to be first up for investigation once a proper body exists. He also made the case for the DA's fight to take policing powers away from national government in the Western Cape, explained why greed rather than ideology drives most corruption, and said why he doesn't buy the idea that Patrice Motsepe wants the presidency..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.