BNC#9 | John Endres: IRR polling data shows South Africans all want the same thing. Growth.

Listen here.The ANC's national support has slipped to a new low. Almost a million South Africans have left the country in a generation. And yet the IRR's John Endres reckons South Africa has a better shot at real reform than Britain does. At BNC#9 in the Drakensberg, Endres lays out new IRR polling on the diaspora, fresh data on where SA's politics is heading, and the case for why the country's youth, not its minerals, might be its biggest advantage. It is an argument built on numbers, not slogans, and it ends with an invitation..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.