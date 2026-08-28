BNC#9 | Johnny Copelyn: From a banned union organiser to SA's most patient dealmaker

Listen here.Johnny Copelyn turned a one million rand trade union investment fund into HCI, a business now worth well over ten billion rand, without ever raiding the pockets of the workers who backed him. In one of his last interviews as CEO, he talks candidly about a bank that nearly went under on his watch, buses set alight in a running battle with the taxi industry, and why HCI is still ploughing money into oil and gas off Mossel Bay and Namibia even after most of the world's biggest players walked away. He also explains, bluntly, why South Africa keeps sitting on resources that its neighbours are racing to develop..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.