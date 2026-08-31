BNC

BNC#9 | Mashele Q&A: MKP after JZ, Zille for Jozi, Singapore's blueprint, and who funds SA politics?

Prince Mashele tells BizNews why MK ends with Zuma, who he says funds SA politics, and why his new project is copying Singapore, not Africa.
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Prince Mashele
BNC#9
BizNews
www.biznews.com