BNC#9 | Mashele Q&A: MKP after JZ, Zille for Jozi, Singapore's blueprint, and who funds SA politics?

Listen here.Prince Mashele has a warning for KwaZulu-Natal: when Jacob Zuma dies, MK goes with him. In this Q&A from BNC#9, the political analyst behind a new project to unseat the ANC gets blunt about the money he can't yet raise, the small group he says quietly bankrolls South African politics, and why he'd rather copy Singapore than "African democracy." He also names names on who he's backing in Johannesburg's mayoral race, and why some of his own likely allies won't thank him for it..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.