BNC#9 | Masie Q&A: Eskom's extra gigawatts are AI's gateway into SA economy

Listen here.Stafford Masie says the AI industry is not actually running out of electricity, it is running out of places to plug in. The real bottleneck for OpenAI and Anthropic in the United States is grid connection points that can absorb the violent power swings inference computing demands, without blowing transformers or blacking out whole regions, as happened in Portugal last year. His argument at BNC#9: South Africa, sitting on a stable grid with gigawatts of curtailed surplus power, is unusually well positioned to host that compute for the rest of Africa, the way it once became a base for telcos and banks. He also spoke about why he thinks autonomous AI agents will out-transact humans within months, the regulatory framework he is helping build with the Reserve Bank to govern them, and the security risks of prompt injection and data poisoning that come with it..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.